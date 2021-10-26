The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
WEDNESDAY
6:35 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol at Mckinley Street and Weeks Way. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
1:43 a.m. Attempted grand theft, vandalism involving property worth $1,000-$5,000, conspiracy to commit a crime, violation of probation, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, driving without a license, and served with a misdemeanor arrest warrant from an outside agency at High School Road and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
1:57 p.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol, minor possessing alcohol, driving without a license, and minor driving with a blood alcohol content of .05% or greater at Petaluma Avenue and Mckinley Street. Juvenile arrested.
FRIDAY
8:37 a.m. Tampering with a vehicle and grand theft of property valued at more than $950 at Swartz and Virginia avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
2:31 p.m. Grand theft of property worth more than $950 at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. No disposition reported.
SATURDAY
1:13 a.m. Battery of spouse, ex-spouse or date at Palm and Litchfield avenues. Referred to District Attorney for review.
10:03 p.m. Vehicle theft at Valley View Court and Valley View Drive. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 157 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
