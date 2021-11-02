The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
10:09 a.m. Possession of a controlled narcotic and a controlled substance at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Referred to District Attorney for review.
8:02 p.m. Possession of marijuana for sale, selling/giving/transporting marijuana, driving while under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of at least .08%, committing a traffic offense with special circumstances and driving with a suspended license under special circumstances at Sebastopol and Petaluma avenues. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
12:54 a.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and driving without a license at Gravenstein Highway South and Bloomfield Road. Adult arrested.
1:07 a.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol and violation of probation at Willow Street and Jewell Avenue. Adult arrested.
8:39 a.m. Assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and addict, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, and negligent discharge of a firearm at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Referred to the District Attorney for review.
THURSDAY
5:59 a.m. Grand theft of property valued at more than $950 and tampering with a vehicle at Evan and Maytum avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
8:16 a.m. Assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm but with force likely to cause great bodily injury and vandalism involving property damage at Laguna Park Way and Flynn Street. Juvenile arrested.
10:41 a.m. Grand theft of property valued at more than $950 at Jesse and Huntley streets. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
7:25 p.m. Grant theft of property valued at more than $950 and tampering with a vehicle at Mcfarlane Avenue and Walnut Lane. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
7:35 p.m. Threatening a crime and intentionally terrorizing at Analy Avenue and North Main Street. Unfounded report.
FRIDAY
3:27 p.m. Shoplifting valued at less than $950, violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
9:13 p.m. Battery on a person at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Referred to the District Attorney for review.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 164 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
