The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
3:51 p.m. Served felony arrest warrant at Laguna Park Way and Mckinley Street. Adult arrested.
9:18 p.m. Tampering with a vehicle and attempted grant theft at Bodega Avenue and Ragle Road. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
WEDNESDAY
7:32 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol and obstructing and resisting a peace officer and emergency medical technician at Depot Street and Sebastopol Avenue. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
10:59 a.m. Possession of a controlled narcotic at Analy Avenue and North Main Street. Juvenile arrested.
6:03 p.m. Petty retail theft at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
9:08 p.m. Petty theft and tampering with a vehicle at Bodega and Jewell avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
FRIDAY
2:38 p.m. Possession of alcohol by a minor and presentation of false identification to police officers at Mckinley and North Main streets. Juvenile arrested.
6:07 p.m. Grant theft of property valued at more than $950 at Calder and Vine avenues. Pending further investigation.
SATURDAY
8:20 p.m. Driving with a suspended license, violation of probation, and knowingly receiving stolen property worth less than $950 at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
12:58 a.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency and possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia at Mckinley Street and Weeks Way. Adult arrested.
12:40 p.m. Burglary, vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, violation of probation and petty theft at South Main and Willow streets. No disposition reported.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 170 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
