The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
8:15 p.m. Violation of probation at Petaluma and Abbott avenues. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
11:35 a.m. Battery on a person at a school, at Analy Avenue and North Main Street. No disposition reported.
7:37 p.m. Tampering with a vehicle and petty theft at High Street and Wilton Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
8:56 p.m. Inflicting injury on a child at Petaluma and Palm avenues. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
1:32 a.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency at Gravenstein Highway South and Corline Court. Adult arrested.
9:03 a.m. Vandalism causing damage valued at more than $400 and violation of probation at Sebastopol Avenue. Adult arrested.
3:08 p.m. Vandalism causing damage valued at more than $400 at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Disposition not reported.
3:09 p.m. Petty theft at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Juvenile arrested.
FRIDAY
10:14 a.m. Violation of an ordinance preventing domestic violence at Bodega and Washington avenues. Referred to District Attorney for review.
8:43 p.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol, traffic offense with special circumstances, interlock device required, at High Street and Edman Way. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
2:22 a.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency, possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia, driving without a license at Ragle Avenue South and Valley View Drive. Adult arrested.
2:52 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
5:05 a.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency and a misdemeanor bench warrant at Mckinley and Morris streets. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 152 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
