The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
1:12 a.m. Driving without a license at Healdsburg and Pitt avenues. Adult arrested.
1:43 a.m. Driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content at or exceeding 0.08 percent and driving with a suspended license at Gravenstein Highway North and Mill Station Road. Adult arrested.
8:29 a.m. Burglary at Kathleen Court and Michael Place. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
1:10 p.m. Shoplifting of items worth less than $950 and conspiracy to commit a crime at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
1:30 p.m. Petty theft at South Main and Burnett streets. Juvenile arrested.
3:30 p.m. Shoplifting of items worth less than $950 at Healdsburg Avenue and Harrison Street. Adult arrested.
10:51 p.m. Driving recklessly with a suspended license and violation of probation at South Main and Burnett streets. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
4:51 p.m. Carrying a loaded firearm, not a registered owner, at Healdsburg and Florence avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
5:26 p.m. Violation of probation at South Main and Willow streets. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
7:29 a.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at Laguna Park Way and Morris Street. Adult arrested.
10:55 a.m. Vandalism with property damage and violation of probation at Fircrest Avenue and Gravenstein Highway South. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
8:13 a.m. Served an arrest warrant for an outside agency at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
6:35 a.m. Cruelty to an elderly dependent adult likely to cause great bodily injury or death at Fircrest Avenue and Gravenstein Highway South. Referred to District Attorney for review.
8:10 p.m. Cruelty to an elderly dependent adult likely to cause great bodily injury or death at Fircrest Avenue and Gravenstein Highway South. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
11:29 a.m. Presenting a false identification to a police officer and battery at Mckinley Street and Petaluma Avenue. Adult arrested.
8:44 p.m. Driving without a license or proof of insurance at Morris Street and Sebastopol Avenue. Referred to District Attorney for review.
SUNDAY
12:54 p.m. Hit and run with property damage at Bodega Avenue and South High Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
6:20 p.m. Exhibiting a firearm at Palm and Petaluma avenues. Report unfounded.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 161 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
