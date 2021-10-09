The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
1:11 a.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency at Bodega and Dutton avenues. Adult arrested.
7:48 a.m. Grand theft of property valued at more than $950 and tampering with a vehicle at Litchfield and Evan avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
WEDNESDAY
3:01 p.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency at Abbott and Petaluma avenues. Adult arrested.
5:08 p.m. Vandalism with property damage at Palm and Petaluma avenues. Referred to the District Attorney for review.
5:35 p.m. Obstructing and resisting an executive official, a peace offer and an emergency medical technician, with battery on a police officer, at Snow and West streets. Adult arrested.
8:00 p.m. Arson on forest land, possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
10:15 a.m. Stalking and making annoying telephone calls at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Referred to District Attorney for review.
4:37 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol, obstructing and resisting a peace officer and an emergency medical technician, and violation of probation at Petaluma and Abbott avenues. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
6:14 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol, obstructing and resisting a peace officer and an emergency medical technician, vandalism involving damage to property, and having an open container on public property at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Adult arrested.
11:19 p.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency at Hazel Cotter Court. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
11:38 a.m. Kidnapping and battery of a spouse, ex-spouse or date at Mckinley and North Main streets. Pending further investigation.
8:00 p.m. Under the influence of a controlled substance at South Main and Willow streets. Adult arrested.
11:23 p.m. Obstruction and resisting a peace officer and emergency medical technician at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Referred to District Attorney for review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.