The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
2:54 p.m. Burglary at Bately Court and Murphy Avenue. Pending further investigation.
7:40 p.m. Grand theft of property worth more than $950 at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
10:01 p.m. Inflicting corporeal injury on spouse or cohabitant at Gravenstein Highway North and Mill Station Road. Referred to District Attorney for review.
TUESDAY
6:54 a.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, defacing property, disorderly conduct, lodging without the owners consent, violation of probation at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Adult arrested.
7:41 p.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at Willow Street and Jewell Avenue. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
9:20 p.m. Hit and Run with property damage at Johnson Street and Sunset Avenue. Pending further information.
10:20 p.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, violation of probation at Bodega Avenue and Nelson Way. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
11:13 a.m. Firearm at a public school at Analy Avenue and North Main Street. Pending further investigation.
1:37 p.m. Battery of a spouse, ex-spouse or date and violation of probation at May Court and Valley View Drive. Cleared by juvenile arrest.
2:29 p.m. Grant theft of property worth more than $950 at Norlee Street and Hill Drive. Pending further investigation.
8:51 p.m. Petty theft at Morris and Johnson streets. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
FRIDAY
5:41 p.m. Driving with a suspended license, traffic offense with special circumstances, and violation of probation at Petaluma Avenue and Burnett Street. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
12:27 a.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol and served with a misdemeanor arrest warrant from an outside agency at Brown and Depot streets. Adult arrested.
8:15 p.m. Loitering on private property at Laguna Park Way and Mckinley Street. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 137 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
