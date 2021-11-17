The Rotary Club of Sebastopol, the Rotary Club of Sebastopol Sunrise and the West County High School (WCHS) Interact Club spent Nov. 13 from 9 to 11 a.m. picking up trash alongside High School Road from Eddie Lane to Occidental Road.
"We picked up nearly 500 pounds of trash including an old wheel and tire, a chair, and lots of beer cans, mini liquor bottles and face masks," wrote Bill Stauber in an email to SoCoNews.
The clean-up was part of the county's Adopt-a-Road program, where individuals, businesses and organizations can "adopt" part of a county road. In doing so, they must hold a minimum of two clean-up events per year, according to Stauber.
"When we arrived at the WCHS bus parking lot to begin it was so foggy that we were considering having to cancel the event due to safety concerns, so we started picking up trash in the parking lot. Within half-an-hour the sun broke through the fog and we were able to do the road cleanup," Stauber said.
Stauber said the section of road the Rotary Club adopted is in memory of longtime Sebastopolian and Rotarian Lou Hopfer, who died last year.
The WCHS Interact Club is a high school club sponsored by Rotary, where students are asked to adopt the Rotary motto of "service above self" by volunteering, hosting fundraisers and learning about leadership.
