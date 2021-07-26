The Aug. 9 deadline is getting closer for artists who want their work considered for Sebastopol’s community sculpture garden. The sculpture garden is located at Ives Park and is put together by the city’s public arts committee.
“Ives Park serves as the city’s ‘central park,’ hosting festivals, music events and ball games, as well as providing facilities such as a community swimming pool, playground and baseball fields. The Ives Park Master Plan, which includes a new sculpture garden near the High Street entry to the park, was adopted in 2013 and the city is working to implement elements of this plan, one of which is the new sculpture garden,” reads the call for sculptors.
The sculptures selected to appear in the garden will be chosen by the public arts committee and will be in the garden for a year. According to information put out by the City of Sebastopol, the committee will select eight to 12 sites for sculptures. The project requires that the sculptures be durable, safe and low maintenance.
“Public art helps make our city more livable and more visually stimulating. The experience of public art makes the public areas of buildings and their grounds more welcoming; it creates a deeper interaction with the places we visit, and in which we work and live. Public art illuminates the history of a community while it points to the city’s aspirations for the future,” reads the call for sculptors.
To be eligible, sculptors must live in Sonoma County.
For more information, visit the city’s website.
