In-person classes and pop-up lunch at the Sebastopol Area Senior Center will be closed through Friday, Aug. 27 to stay on the safe side as COVID-19 cases increase, according to a notice on the center’s website. The message added the center shall reopen on Monday, Aug. 30.
“With recent news of widespread delta variant, plus heavy smoke in the air, we wanted to keep our seniors safe,” Executive Director Katie Davis said by email Aug. 19. “Zoom is still available and we can take calls.”
The center has been closed since Aug. 20, “out of an abundance of caution,” per the online notice, inviting people in need of the senior center to call 707-829-2440. Davis said those at the center intend to monitor the situation over the week, during which Zoom classes are still ongoing.
