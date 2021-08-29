Sebastopol Urgent Care is on the map with doors wide open for west county residents looking for nearby medical services. The region’s only “full-service” urgent care clinic celebrated its grand opening Saturday, Aug. 28, with visitors streaming into the front lobby where Dr. Kathleen Whisman and Dr. Elizabeth “Libby” Flower then led tours.
The clinic will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and most holidays, according to the official pamphlet.
The clinic also offers Access Health Concierge Care to paying members. The two primary care doctors strive to give more personalized attention to their patients than what one might experience in “the corporate model” of health care, the pamphlet said. More information about their services is at their website here.
Shirley and Jack Long, years-long patients of Whisman’s, came by from Forestville for a tour.
“She just helped me, coming through a huge surgery, and just made me feel so comfortable, confident, and she was so attentive,” Shirley Long said. She recalled another time at the hospital for a hip replacement in Healdsburg, where Whisman had worked and called her personally to check in.
A woman who said she knew the doctors through the Sonoma West Medical Foundation voiced great respect for the two.
“They’re really community-minded,” she said, admiring that they “took the initiative to basically do this on their own because they could see the community really needed it, because there’s really nothing else in west county that provides the whole spectrum of what they do - and will more, in the future — provide.”
She said that while Whisman and Flower have just opened the clinic, “they have a long history of being great physicians in this area, so they’re not unknown here and a lot of people have already come because they’re excited they’re doing this urgent care.”
The Sebastopol Urgent Care provides medical attention for injuries, infections and illnesses as well as physicals for work, school and sports.
