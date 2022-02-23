The first day trip of the Sebastopol WALKS program of 2022 is around the corner after being postponed for two years due to the pandemic. The public is invited to a three to four-mile stroll dubbed “Peace Poles Potpourri” this Saturday, Feb. 26 guided by Councilmember Sarah Glade Gurney.
“Mine has a lot of special features that could surprise some folks who haven’t experienced them before,” Gurney said, noting leaders of city walks come up with original paths, adopt sections of past walks or guide folks through beloved classics.
Gurney said she typically keeps her walking courses a surprise, but shared that the “South of Bodega” outing will start at the Sebastopol Plaza and leave for the southeast part of town at 9:15 a.m. The excursion will take about three hours to complete, heading back to the plaza in time to grab lunch around noon.
Along the way, the band of walkers shall make a series of stops to hear from figures and local representatives “from our Poet Laureate to Buzzy, from Anne of the Laguna Foundation to Janet with an ‘art-full’ front yard!” Gurney emailed SoCoNews.
“Aside from seeing the happy faces of people out walking, I’m looking forward to hearing the personal stories and learning the information our hosts will share,” she added.
Attendees do not need to pre-register to attend, but they should arrive at the plaza by 9 a.m. for the walk, according to a recent community newsletter from the city. The announcement said those attending the city stroll are “encouraged to wear a face covering and maintain a six-foot distance, if desired.”
The program has been running for 14 years with excursions planned this year for the last Saturday of each month through November, with different lengths and levels of challenge depending on the guide. The city notice added that if the walks conflict with direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at some point, the city manager-attorney will call them off.
“Some walks will be mainly for exercise to show participants how to connect places in town by food and others will be information,” the city notice said. “Participants will learn that they can get around town without driving their car and that they can enjoy the outdoors on foot. They will learn about Sebastopol’s social, cultural and political history as well as its municipal functions.”
