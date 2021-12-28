Reindeers might help Santa put presents under the Christmas tree, but it’s the goats of Independence 4H that help recycle the trees once the holidays are over. This December Independence 4H is hosting a Goat Christmas Tree Recycling (tree-cycling) fundraiser. Independence 4H families will be collecting the trees in Sebastopol, Santa Rosa, Cotati and Rohnert Park and have a drop-off day as well at a small farm in Santa Rosa.
Trees will be dropped off at small farms with goats throughout west county. The trees are a special (and nutritious) treat for the goats, who will chow down on the tree to the trunk. The tree trunks will be woodchipped afterward.
Using goats for tree-cycling is a way to promote 4H. The pandemic has severely impacted Independence 4H's fundraising opportunities, with this being its first major fundraiser since March 2020. The club does not collect dues for club operations from our members, and relies entirely on fundraising to run the club.
Pick-Up days are Sunday January 2nd and 9th. The drop-off day is set for January 2nd. Please use the form below to reserve your pick-up or drop-off time.
A donation of $15 to $20 is suggested. The club can't take flocked trees and asks that extra care be taken to ensure there is no tinsel, ornament hooks or similar decorations on the trees for the goats' safety.
More information can be found at our website, independence4h.com, or by contacting the Club Leader, Mindy Wright, at mwright@sonic.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.