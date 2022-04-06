The feedback window for Sebastopol's Local Road Safety Plan (LRSP) is nearly up — community members have until Friday, April 8 to provide feedback to the city on the plan.
Those interested can view the full plan here, and submit their comments here.
The nearly 60-page document includes an analysis of Sebastopol's roadways and collision patterns and "high-risk roadway characteristics." According to the introduction of the plan, one of its goals is to identify safety countermeasures that address trends in the type of crashes that occur in Sebastopol, as well as collision severity.
Per the report, based on the past six years of collision analysis and the city’s Stakeholder Working Group Meetings, this LRSP will address multiple Strategic Highway Safety Plan (SHSP) Challenge Areas including but not limited to:
1. Bicyclists
2. Pedestrians
3. Intersections
4. Distracted Driving
5. Aggressive Driving
Intersections in the city's jurisdiction that have been identified as priorities include Bodega Avenue and Ragle Road, Bodega Avenue and Nelson Way, Pleasant Hill Avenue and Valentine Avenue, Robinson Road and Leland Street, Morris Street and Laguna Park Way, Bodega Avenue and Jewell and Dutton avenues, North Main Street and Analy Avenue, Bodega Avenue and Pleasant Hill Avenue, and Wallace Street and Bonnardel Avenue.
Recommended countermeasures to help improve safety for many of the listed intersections revolve around improving signal hardware, timing and lighting, as well as improving clearer signage and pavement markers.
The report also lists road segments that are in need of countermeasures, such as sections of Bodega Avenue, Ragle Road, Morris Street and Burnett Street. Other road segments listed are in Caltrans jurisdiction, and include parts of Sebastopol Avenue, SR 116, Sebastopol Avenue and Healdsburg Avenue.
Outside of engineering-based road strategies, the plan lists increased education surrounding pedestrian and bicycle travel, as well as a safe driving campaign for students.
The final document will be presented to city council for adoption on Tuesday, April 19.
