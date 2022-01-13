Sebastopol's REACH Charter School as well as all schools in the Gravenstein Union School District will be closed Friday, Jan. 14.
According to the Sonoma County Office of Education, the day-long closure of the Gravenstein Union School District is due to "staffing issues related to student and staff COVID-19 cases or exposures," according to the Sonoma County Office of Education's (SCOE) website.
REACH will be closed due to staffing shortages due to COVID cases and exposure, per SCOE.
Dave Rose, the superintendent of Gravenstein Union, did not immediately respond to an email seeking further information about the district closure.
