Sonoma County Sheriff detectives are currently investigating a murder and a separate but related stabbing incident that occurred in Guerneville on March 23.
According to a statement posted to the Sonoma Sheriff Facebook page, at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday the sheriff’s office dispatch center received an emergency call from a female subject whispering for help. Dispatchers received multiple additional calls reporting a car had crashed into a residence and that there was a dead body inside the home.
Deputies arrived on the scene at the 1400 block of Old Cazadero Road and found damage consistent with a vehicle crashing into a fence, support beam and the residence’s front door.
Inside the residence, deputies found an adult male victim suffering from at least one stab wound and was bleeding profusely. A deputy began life-saving measures on the victim until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
At around 10 p.m, deputies were dispatched to a local hospital for a male adult victim who had been stabbed around the 10500 block of River Lane. According to the statement, the second victim is currently in critical condition.
During the incident investigation, deputies and detectives were able to identify the suspect and confirm that the same suspect committed both incidents. The suspect’s truck was located at Highway 116 and Neely Road.
“The male adult suspect was later found a short distance from his vehicle and was determined to be deceased. At this time, it is believed the deceased suspect acted alone,” according to the statement.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office dispatch center at 707-565-2121, case number 220324-014.
