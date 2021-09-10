Authorities arrested a suspected arsonist in connection to the recent fire in downtown Guerneville that burned up two buildings and wreaked havoc on another business, Sonoma County Fire District (SCFD) announced on its Facebook page Sept. 8.
The late night fire erupted on Aug. 22 on Main Street and suspect Jennifer Swan, 50, faces being charged with one felony count for California Penal Code Section 451(d), defined as “if the defendant’s or someone else’s property is burned as a result of the malicious arson.” She could be sentenced to up to three years in prison, according to the penal code.
Swan’s bail is set for $500,000 now, booked into county jail the morning of Sept. 8, per the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The SCFD said detectives from the sheriff’s office had achieved an enhanced bail.
The fire began in the vacant Flavors Unlimited ice cream shop and traveled east to the previous print shop next door, consuming both of them and greatly damaging the Gypsy Sisters clothing store, based on addresses provided by SCFD division chief and fire marshal Cyndi Foreman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.