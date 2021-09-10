downtown guerneville

The addresses of the impacted commercial buildings include the vacant Flavors Unlimited, Dee Dee’s Guerneville Graphics & Printing and Gypsy Sisters, pictured here before catching fire Sunday night, Aug. 22, 2021.

 Photo Camille Escovedo

Authorities arrested a suspected arsonist in connection to the recent fire in downtown Guerneville that burned up two buildings and wreaked havoc on another business, Sonoma County Fire District (SCFD) announced on its Facebook page Sept. 8.

The late night fire erupted on Aug. 22 on Main Street and suspect Jennifer Swan, 50, faces being charged with one felony count for California Penal Code Section 451(d), defined as “if the defendant’s or someone else’s property is burned as a result of the malicious arson.” She could be sentenced to up to three years in prison, according to the penal code.

Swan’s bail is set for $500,000 now, booked into county jail the morning of Sept. 8, per the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The SCFD said detectives from the sheriff’s office had achieved an enhanced bail. 

The fire began in the vacant Flavors Unlimited ice cream shop and traveled east to the previous print shop next door, consuming both of them and greatly damaging the Gypsy Sisters clothing store, based on addresses provided by SCFD division chief and fire marshal Cyndi Foreman.

Staff Writer

Camille graduated from Santa Rosa Junior College and Sacramento State, studying sociology and journalism. While jargon sometimes moves her to tears, she strives to “make it make sense” so people can get informed and get engaged.

