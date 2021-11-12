Anakin Daniel Roy Taylor, the suspect in a Sebastopol Safeway shooting that left one person injured, was arrested on Nov. 5 in Reno, Nevada by the United States Marshals and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Prior to the arrest, an arrest warrant was issued for Taylor for assault on a person with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and negligent discharge of a firearm.
Taylor was allegedly involved with a shooting that occurred on Oct. 26 at approximately 8:35 a.m. in the parking lot of the Safeway grocery store in downtown Sebastopol.
Based on witness accounts, the suspect had shot the victim in the leg and fled in a red, older-model two-door sedan.
According to a Nixle alert released by the Sebastopol Police Department on Nov. 10, during the course of the investigation and with assistance from the Petaluma Police Department, it was determined that the suspect and the shooting victim were acquaintances.
The victim’s injury was non-life threatening and they were treated at a local hospital, according to Sebastopol Police Chief Kevin Kilgore.
The shooting also caused a temporary lockdown on nearby West County High School. The lockdown was lifted within 10 minutes of the lockdown initiating.
Taylor is now awaiting extradition to Sonoma County and the investigation is ongoing, according to the Nixle notice.
Anyone with additional information regarding the incident should call the Sebastopol Police Department at 707-829-4400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.