Sweetwater Springs Water District (SSWD) is offering a smart home water monitoring incentive program with the installation of Flume 2 Smart Water Monitor systems. The devices monitor for water leaks, excess usage, conservation efforts and other drought-fighting tactics.
SSWD extends a special offer on the groundbreaking Flume 2 Smart Home Water Monitor to all qualifying customers in the SSWD service, including Rio Nido, Guerneville, to Monte Rio and Villa Grande. Flume retails for $199, but SSWD customers can access the Flume 2 Smart Water System for $110 + tax and shipping (after rebates) by purchasing here: www.flumewater.com/sweetwater.
“We are excited to offer this water-saving device to our customers at a $75 discount to avoid water leaks during the severe drought along the Russian River,” said Ed Fortner, GM of Sweetwater Springs Water District. This is a pilot program until funds are gone.
Flume installations can be made without the need for a plumber or pipe cutting, Fortner explained. The device straps around the existing water meter and feeds real-time data to an Apple or android smart phone.
Flume is a private company and more information is available at www.flumewater.com. Flume users have reported changes in water consumption thanks to the constant use monitoring.
“This is a proven technology that water utilities are starting to embrace because the benefits are so obvious," said Joe Fazio, VP of Customer Success for Flume, Inc. “Leaks are detected, money and water are saved, and customers are happier. This is just the beginning — in five years, this will be as standard as having a thermostat in your home.”
