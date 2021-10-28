The local investigation into the threat that led to canceled classes at West County High School and Laguna High School is considered closed and not credible, according to a statement released by Sebastopol police Friday morning.
The West Sonoma County Union High School District (WSCUHSD) reported a threat made on social media Thursday evening, Oct. 28 against Laguna High.
According to Sebastopol Police Chief Kevin Kilgore, the police department received a report from West County administrators about a specific threat made on social media targeting Laguna High School at around 7:35 p.m. on Oct. 28. Both schools were closed because the Laguna High School campus was located near the West County High School (then Analy High School) campus until it moved to Forestville this school year.
The Sebastopol Police Department’s investigation through the night found that the same social media post had spread in Georgia, Florida and Lincoln, California and that the person who wrote it was arrested in Jupiter, Florida.
“Based on the investigation, the Sebastopol Police Department does not believe the social media threat was directed at the West County Union High School District,” without any new information, the statement said.
The police department still requests people with new or further information contact them at 707-829-4400 regarding Report #21-0744.
Superintendent Toni Beal said the district was informed of a Snapchat post “identical to the schools” discussed in reporting about threats made to Corning-Painted Post School in Corning, New York and Oroville High School in Oroville, California.
She said the district has still closed its two schools for Friday, Oct. 29.
This is the third instance of potential violence at the district this school year. In September, one threat made on Sept. 6 led to increased police presence the following day and a rumor of student gun possession on Sept. 9 resulted in a lockdown. Neither instance was found to be credible.
Earlier this week, West County High School was temporarily placed on lockdown following a shooting at the nearby Safeway. Ultimately, no threat to the campus was found.
