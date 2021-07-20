A vegetation fire 3.2-acres in size is now “under control” with its advances halted since burning east of Sebastopol city limits Tuesday afternoon, July 20, according to a Nixle alert from the Santa Rosa Fire Department sent at 5:20 p.m.
The fire burned about a mile east of the city, according to Sebastopol Fire Captain Steve Thibodeau, which the Nixle alert said blazed on an island of territory belonging to the City of Santa Rosa, south of “Highway 12/Joe Rodota Trail.”
Per Nixle, firefighters will stay to completely stamp out “hot spots.”
According to an earlier Nixle alert sent by the Santa Rosa Fire Department at 4:50 p.m., the fire didn’t threaten any structures nor trigger any evacuations. The fire sits in the Santa Rosa Fire Department’s jurisdiction.
CalFire was sending a bulldozer to the scene to dig out to the earth and create a control line around the fire to contain it, according to Thibodeau.
He said he did not know the cause of the fire yet.
“This is the third fire we’ve had up there in the last month or so,” he said.
The call for fire departments to respond came in close to 4 p.m., and those responding included the Santa Rosa Fire Department, the Sebastopol Fire Department, the Graton Fire Department and the Gold Ridge Fire Protection District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.