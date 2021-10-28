An announcement posted to the West Sonoma County Union High School District website Thursday night, Oct. 28, advised that the district's two school sites — West County High School in Sebastopol and Laguna High School in Forestville — will be closed on Oct. 29. The announcement says that the sites will be closed out of an abundance of caution after the district "received a threat against our schools this evening."
The announcement continues, "An investigation is currently underway by law enforcement and the school administration. We will update our community as we get more information."
According to Sebastopol Police Chief Kevin Kilgore, the police department received a report from a West County administrator about a specific made on social media targeting Laguna High School at around 7:35 p.m. on Oct. 28. Both schools are being closed out of an abundance of caution since the Laguna High School campus was located near the West County High School (then Analy High School) campus until it moved to Forestville this school year.
Kilgore said that closing the schools will also ensure that the department has ample time to determine if the threat is credible.
“With the timing of that (threat) occurring tonight, and classes starting tomorrow morning, there’s no sense in making a decision that would not be in the best interest of our students, staff or faculty at the schools. It’s better to err on the side of caution than to not,” he said.
Those with information about the situation are encouraged to contact the Sebastopol Police Department at 707-829-4400 and refer to report #21-0744.
Kilgore said that parents with questions about classes or their students should contact school administrators and not the Sebastopol Police Department.
The Sebastopol Police Department will have extra patrols around the campus throughout the day on Friday. Kilgore encouraged prompt reporting of potential threats and said that the department is working together with the district and taking the threat of violence seriously.
This is the third instance of potential violence at the district this school year. In September, one threat made on Sept. 6 led to increased police presence the following day and a rumor of student gun possession on Sept. 9 resulted in a lockdown. Neither instance was found to be credible.
Earlier this week, West County High School was temporarily placed on lockdown following a shooting at the nearby Safeway. Ultimately, no threat to the campus was found.
Kilgore was not able to say what social media platform the threat was found on.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.