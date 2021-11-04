Authorities continue to investigate why a female pedestrian tried to cross Highway 116 by foot Wednesday, Nov. 3. when she was fatally hit by a Volvo that swerved in an attempt to steer clear of her.
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that several vehicles had trailed behind the Volvo and there was no crosswalk at the site near Old Gravenstein Highway.
A preliminary investigation indicated that John Strehle of San Francisco was driving westbound on Highway 116 when the pedestrian made her way north across the road and when he saw her step into his trajectory, he swerved “but was unable to avoid the pedestrian,” according to CHP.
According to the CHP, the collision with the Volvo left her seriously injured. Santa Rosa CHP officers were sent out around 2:48 p.m. and fire staff who had reached the site first reported the pedestrian’s death.
Those who have more information about the crash are asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP Office at 707-588-1400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.