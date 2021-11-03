The West Sonoma County Union High School District board is discussing the early responses it received on its rebranding survey and possible next steps at its special meeting Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. The meeting agenda and Zoom link are available here.
The board of trustees are also in for a facility master planning workshop and may direct staff further on master planning goals and prioritizing projects, according to the short agenda.
Round two for rebranding feedback
The board directed that a survey be developed to garner feedback from students, staff, parents and community members on potentially rebranding the former Analy High School and Laguna High School campus.
At the same Sept. 14 meeting, Board President Kelie Noe said that discussion and information on how much rebranding expenses have cost the district so far would come back to the board by November.
The board had approved the consolidated high school’s rebranding on March 16, but halted the process in May until the trustees could tell the budget could handle the commitment. Shortly after, the board had directed Superintendent Toni Beal to go with the interim name “West County High School” until more of the district’s finances come to light “and current students could be consulted in the process,” the agenda report stated.
This is the second time the district has approached its community for feedback on possible rebranding, somewhat starting anew at the start of the 2021-22 school year after pausing the rebranding process and the breakdown of the student design team the previous semester.
Reviewing district facility needs
As part of the facility master planning workshop, the board and community will be walked through enrollment trends and WSCUHSD’s goals “centered on the Portrait of a Graduate, the New School Model and Strong Workforce Grant Initiatives,” per the agenda.
After, consultants and staff are set to go over district-wide facility essentials and the workshop overall treats the 2011 facilities needs assessment as “a road map to the facilities needs from code compliance requirements, deferred maintenance, light and major modernizations, site improvements, etc.” Bonds are involved in facilities, such as ensuring technology across the district.
