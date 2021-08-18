Tonight’s first board meeting back in person of the West Sonoma County Union High School District (WSCUHSD) board has been canceled and postponed.
The highly-anticipated meeting first set for Wednesday night, Aug. 18, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 25. According to the board’s notice of the cancellation and schedule change, that meeting will start with a closed session at 5 p.m. and an open session at 6 p.m.
According to board Vice President Jeanne Fernandes, two trustees face medical emergencies and won’t be able to make it to the originally scheduled meeting on Aug. 18.
The meeting needed to be canceled because there would be no quorum without those two board members present and the vacancy left by Laurie Fadave’s resignation in late July, according to Fernandes.
Fernandes said the medical emergencies were “very personal” and that she could not provide further detail. She said she could not share who those trustees are that are “sick.”
Per the board’s notice, they were “unforeseen medical emergencies involving multiple trustees.”
“It’s really sad, but we have to take care of our people. And I know that the community is going to be very upset, and we understand that. And it’s completely out of our control. When someone gets sick like this, there’s nothing we can do about it,” Fernandes said.
The agenda for the rescheduled meeting can be found here.
