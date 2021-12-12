Buckle up for the West Sonoma County Union High School District board’s upcoming meeting, to include the last public hearing on trustee voting areas before trustees choose a map that evening. The hefty agenda and Zoom info for the 6 p.m. meeting Wednesday, Dec. 15, is right here.
The board will reorganize and elect a president, vice president and clerk for the upcoming year. Those positions have been filled by trustees Kellie Noe, Jeanne Fernandes and Angie Lewis for the past year, respectively.
Not long after is the final public hearing on the makeup of the proposed trustee voting areas for when the district takes on the by-trustee area election system. The board will decide immediately after whether to approve a resolution that would adopt a final trustee area plan and election plan and seek approvals from the Sonoma County Committee on School District Organization.
Next comes a report from Librarian Julie McClelland on how things are going at the West County High School library. Then the trustees are to consider whether to accept the Tourism Impact Fund Grant from the county.
The county has offered WSCUHSD $30,000 to help pay for the costs of the failed Measure A election last March that sought three years of a $48 special parcel tax, according to the board’s agenda report.
5th District Supervisor and board of supervisors chair Lynda Hopkins had backed the measure and “promised to help fund the election costs if the Board of Trustees authorized putting the special tax measure to the voters,” which ultimately cost the district $117,607.09. The report added that her staff had encouraged WSCUHSD to apply for the grant.
Afterward, the trustees are scheduled to consider approving the district’s plan on how to spend an Educator Effectiveness Block Grant, required by Dec. 30, 2021 in order to access the funds available from 2021-22 through 2025-26 for professional learning.
Superintendent Toni Beal is slated to discuss any COVID-19-related updates from the Sonoma County Public Health Department and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), and the board will have the opportunity to approve making those proposed changes to the district’s COVID-19 Safety Plan.
Beal is also seeking direction as to where the board meeting should take place in January 2022.
As for the district’s finances, trustees will also be presented the 2021-22 first interim budget report and a monthly budget update for possible approval.
Next, David Stecher is scheduled to catch the board up on what happened at the Dec. 8 meeting of the Citizens Bond Oversight Committee, which he chairs, along with a presentation for the board.
The meeting surges on with a conversation about renovating the main building of the comprehensive high school’s campus. Then the trustees are to determine whether to contract Strata AP $155,090 to replace the main building’s skylight and its lower roof, in addition to replacing roofs on two buildings located on the Forestville campus housing Laguna High School.
The school board is requested to accept the monthly personnel report, the updated Auxiliary Salary Schedule and a variable term waiver for Emma Pierson, teaching agriculture and natural resources at West County High School. Per the report, “Ms. Pierson will continue to be employed on the basis of a Variable Term Waiver for Specially Designed Academic Instruction in English (SDAIE) in order to serve English Learners in her Agriculture classes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.