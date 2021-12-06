‘Tis but a name that is my enemy;...What’s in a name? That which we call a rose/By any other word would smell as sweet.
"Juliet," Act II
Emotions have become intense again in and out (mostly out) of the classroom this week as the West Sonoma County Union High School District Board voted to end the rebranding of West County High School and bring back the long-established name Analy. Annaly (with two Ns) originates with Sebastopol settler Jasper O’Farrell whose roots went back to an old kingdom in central Ireland the English ultimately wiped off the map. The English were so brutal, the loss of that name was the least of Ireland’s problems for the next four centuries.
A name says a lot about a community. We in Sebastopol take pride in O’Farrell’s legacy. He was a surveyor of integrity who earned people’s respect and by most accounts was a good man who spoke Spanish fluently, started our town, and unified people. We Analy alumni (class of '87 personally) feel connected, and proud of that name that was central to our town’s identity for at least 115 years. Think of all the brilliant people who graduated from Analy, perhaps topped by Willard Libby (class of 1926), the chemist who discovered radiocarbon dating which allows archeologists to know exactly how old their finds are. When I looked up Libby on Wikipedia, it said he graduated from West County High School. Now there is an appalling example of a political agenda erasing history.
As an Analy senior I remember begrudgingly respecting a gritty 7-0 El Molino win in the Apple game behind quarterback Tom Glover, son of the venerable EM principal. That rivalry was something to behold over the 55 years of its existence, central to my high school (and now teacher) memories.
Students who attended El Molino as late as June, have a lot of passion, pride and memories too. I know because I taught about 3,000 of them over 24 years. The closure of their beautiful, tight-knit, cutting edge school was a sudden jolt to the river communities, a jolt they only got three months to process after the March 10 decision from a board who had no members in their area. To prove it would be a welcoming transition, the board changed the name to West County despite the majority of the new school and surrounding town opposing such a name change. They did it for good reason.
These are our kids. Our school, whatever we call it, exists for them. Our point of existence is to be a nurturing, safe, supportive place for every student. We’ve worked hard toward that goal over the past five months. We’ve come together as West County with everyone, some more than others no doubt, making some sacrifice. That very sacrifice by all is a source of our fledgling and broader community. When students walked out of class on Thursday to protest the name change, they weren’t only from El Molino. Several students in Friday’s class discussions said they went to Analy, ticked in the survey they wanted the school to be named Analy, but after considering El Mo friends’ points, had reconsidered their opinions, and decided to support them by walking out too. My Analy alumni friends tell me they’re getting a lesson in democracy but maybe they are giving a lesson in peaceful protest a la Gandhi, ML King, and Mandela, who were very patient and committed to their goals, knowing “the arc of history is long but toward justice” in King’s words.
I tell you all from the front line of the classroom, changing the name back to Analy may ultimately be done. After all, that name has centuries behind it to Jasper O’Farrell and the Emerald Isle. But the name change now feels terribly rushed, like consolidation itself, whose wounds, no matter how justified by budget shortfalls, are too fresh. Although many will always envision a reopening of El Molino, for now why not plan the name change for a time when the memories of all the great things El Molino had and lost have faded a little, when this “new” high school has more achievements under its belt, championships in the trophy case, dances and plays whose ensembles provide us with fresh triumphs and successes, whose students have taken jobs in the community and gone to universities in others?
Jasper O’Farrell and Willard Libby made history. We’re making history now. Surely it’s a sacrifice Sebastopol and we Analy alumni can make so that hundreds of families new to our school can feel included, heard, respected, and welcomed. That’s the mission of any school, especially one with such a proud history.
John Grech teaches history at West County High School.
