Central California’s much-touted protection of our nearshore ocean waters will get the first real test of its effectiveness on Dec. 16 as the California Coastal Commission conducts a virtual online public hearing and then votes on whether to approve a controversial proposal by the US Fish and Wildlife Service to use helicopters to spread 1.5 tons of cereal bait laced with poison onto the Southeast Farallon Island, right in the middle of our Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary.
Amidst one of the most carefully-protected coastal areas on the planet, it’s a real mystery why the US Fish and Wildlife Service now claims that in order to protect a small seabird, the Ashy Storm Petrel, they need to dump poison only 30 miles off of our coast. The agency’s excuse is that eight or 10 miniature Burrowing Owls migrate out to the island each fall to feast on a temporary seasonal overabundance of mice there, so they claim their agency needs to carpetbomb the whole island with poison to try to kill every single one of the mice. The unspoken problem is that this particular poison slowly kills everything that consumes it, or that consumes any animal that has eaten it. The only exception being that it doesn’t kill insects, but insects can still carry the poison to other species for which they are a food source. With this happening so close to our beaches here, the entire Farallones ecosystem would be exposed to this poison, including the Western Gulls that fly back and forth between the island and the Sonoma Coast, often every day.
Unfortunately, this poison proposal is supposedly going to “accidentally” kill a maximum of 1,050 Western Gulls, but some within the US Fish and Wildlife Service say that the number of dead gulls could be as high as 3,000. And the Fish and Wildlife staff claims that, if this happens, our gull population will recover in a “decade or two.” This concept of deliberately trading harm to one species in exchange for questionable benefits for another, is unique to this proposal.
For all islands this close to the mainland, there are obviously many pathways for these toxins to spread into the nearby terrestrial food web along the coast. The Farallon Islands host the largest seabird rookery in the Lower-48 states, with a portion of the Farallones’ gull population seasonally migrating as far south as San Diego and as far north as Coos Bay, Oregon. The Farallones poison drop would also take place during pupping season for some of the Farallon Islands’ most iconic marine mammals, which would require “hazing” to try to clear out the marine mammal rookeries to keep those animals from being in the path of the poison bait. Some unquantifiable mortality of younger Northern Fur Seal pups is considered inevitable during the project’s attempts to chase these species away, either as a result of being crushed by the stampeding adults, or through consuming the poison through an available food chain vector such as fish. When a similar poison drop failed to eradicate the targeted rats on Wake Island in the mid-Pacific, toxic residue of the same poison was found in fish three years after the final application of this chemical there.
There are better ways to deal with a few misplaced owls while instead focusing only on getting rid of the island’s mice, and these safer alternatives would not result in the days and weeks of slow suffering experienced by what is casually called “non-target” wildlife by the poisoning proponents. The Burrowing Owls are themselves protected, as a Species of Concern in California, and these are small owls that have previously been gently and successfully relocated elsewhere in our state and settled in better habitats where they can thrive. Today there are new kinds of fertility control baits already in use to control rodents, and such contraceptive baits are organic and have proven harmless to any “non-target” wildlife. You can download a free eBook about these alternatives at http://SanctuaryBook.org
Because our California Coastal Commissioners who will make this decision have been largely supportive of including restrictions on these same poisons in updates of various Local Coastal Plans along our coast, we anticipate that the upcoming Dec. 16 hearing and subsequent discussions about the Farallones poison drop will lead to a very close vote on this agenda item. Unlike many similar policymaking bodies, the Coastal Commissioners often listen carefully to public testimony, so please consider signing up now to provide two minutes of remote testimony from your home computer or telephone at http://tinyurl.com/islandspeaker and clicking on item 11b.
Richard Charter lives in Bodega Bay. He's a senior fellow at The Ocean Foundation.
