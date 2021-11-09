I make it a point to watch state funerals. From long experience officiating at the funerals of friends, neighbors, parishioners, fellow citizens and members of the larger Jones family, I’ve come to see how funerals can be among the most meaningful times in our lives. With state funerals, the meaningfulness seems to rise to a national level.
And so, last Friday I watched the funeral for General Colin Powell at the National Cathedral in Washington, D. C. It was ritual at its best.
The several clergy wore long white robes (albs, they’re called) with red stoles, the members of the military were in full dress uniforms and the organ and choir were truly magnificent. President Biden and former presidents Obama and Bush sat in a front pew along with their wives. There was much lining up and marching, some well articulated readings from scripture, and, perhaps, a bit too much preaching. Nonetheless, it all blended into a high level order of events that carried me along as ritual is meant to do.
Ritual is for helping us feel we are part of a community, part of something larger than ourselves, and a state funeral gives expression to our belonging to this larger community which is our nation. I felt it was so last Friday.
Also, as in most every funeral, General Powell’s funeral there was a moment when some deep human wisdom was made available to us. It came in Michael Powell’s touching tribute to his father. He told of being with his father the General at a military PX store one day. They came upon a Captain and a Private 1st Class standing face to face, and the Private was saluting the Captain over and over again. General Powell asked what the situation was, and the Captain said, “This man didn’t salute me, Sir, so I’m having him salute me a hundred times.” General Powell said, “That’s fine, Captain, but I hope you are saluting him back a hundred times. A salute is a sign of mutual respect, you know.”
Michael told this story to help us see something of his father’s character and sense of decency, but I couldn’t keep from thinking how much our nation needs mutual respect right now. I cringe at the raucous ways people are disrespecting one another in public meetings these days.
The sermon, I must admit, had one memorable passage for me. It was when the preacher quoted Abraham Heschel, the important rabbi and scholar of the mid twentieth century. We were told Heschel was asked if he could briefly sum up religion. His answer was just one word — remember. Remember who you are and where you come from, the preacher said. Remember the people who helped you along and the graces that came your way, I would add.
And I would also add what General Colin Powell taught the Captain that day — respect. Remembering and respectfulness are two worthy religious teachings, it seems to me, and we do well to include them in our lives, in our communities, and in our nation as a whole.
Funerals set us in the midst of realities and mysteries we do well to ponder from time to time. They can bring us together in a common experience of sadness, yes, but also of remembrance and thanksgiving for a life lived among us. And, often as not, deep wisdom emerges in the midst of our remembering. In remembering General Powell, we were given a telling instance of someone learning about mutual respect. We all do well to heed the lesson.
