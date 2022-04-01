In 1941, in an Abbot and Costello comedy called “Buck Privates,” the Andrews Sisters, LaVerne, Maxine and Patty (we all knew their first names) sang the 1920s love song “I'll Be with You in Apple Blossom Time.” It’s set to a dreamy tune that lends itself to the kind of big band arrangements that include violins and singers with love and longing in their voices. The song anticipates a spring wedding with white blossoms on apple boughs as part of the scene. “You’ll be mine in apple blossom time” is how it ends. How nice is that?
It was the height of World War II. The attack on Pearl Harbor would soon draw the U. S. fully into the fray. Those of us who lived in California thought there could be an invasion coming. My parents arranged for my brother and me, ages 6 and 8, to be put on the train to Chicago where we would be met by our Indiana relatives. I kind of looked forward to the train ride, but the idea of it all kept me on edge a good bit of the time, I remember.
Along with everyone else, we kids channeled our anxiety into patriotism. We pulled our little red wagons around the neighborhood and collected old newspapers and tin cans to be recycled for the war effort. We bought savings stamps and pasted them in a little book, and when we had $18.75 worth of stamps in the book, we got a War Bond that we could cash in for $25 in 10 years. We practiced the manual of arms with replica rifles in order to be ready if we were needed.
My cousin Winfield became a medic, was part of the invasion of Okinawa, and was wounded in action. We were proud to say, “Our cousin got the Purple Heart.” My Uncle Bud, the Sea Bee, (CB for Construction Battalion) was in the Pacific Islands building air strips and fixing shot up airplanes. There were many gold stars in windows around town signifying that someone from that house had been killed in the war. The mayor of our town had a gold star in his window. Because of these sacrifices and countless others, there was no invasion of California.
During those anxious years, we had this song about apple blossom time to help us think of a better kind of world. Well, here in western Sonoma County, it’s apple blossom time once again. At least it is in our little orchard of 10 or so Gravenstein trees. They are gorgeous right now with new pink buds bursting white all around us each day.
These trees have been doing this for over a hundred years. Wars have plagued the world, fires have raged through our area, much has been wrong among people and nations. And now, those of us who have not suffered an invasion look at pictures that show us just how horrible that is. It’s hard to imagine anything so evil, cruel and hard to bear.
Still, with all that’s happened and with all that’s happening now, these trees put forth their blossoms once again. Apple blossom time doesn’t make everything all right. It doesn’t prevent disasters. It doesn’t bring peace on earth. But it’s something to be grateful for; something to sing a song about, something, perhaps, to remind us there is also beauty, goodness and even love.
