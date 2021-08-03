When the French basketball team beat the USA team in their first game in the Olympics, one of the French players said, “Individually they are better, but they can be beaten as a team.” Up to that point, the USA had won 25 straight Olympic basketball games.
This reminds me of another Frenchman, Alexis de Tocqueville, who visited America for some months in the early 1830s. He traveled about, observed closely, and interviewed many Americans. From this came his famous book “Democracy in America,” which has many good things to say about the equality before the law and the individual freedom he found here.
The book also expresses strong misgivings about slavery, which he said degraded us all, Black and white. And it warns about our individualism, which he called one of our habits of the heart. Our American kind of individualism tends to isolate us from each other, he said, and weakens the fabric of freedom by fostering distrust in government. He adds that with no overarching loyalties, people tend to form their own smaller tribe-like groups which demand conformity to a limited, freedom-robbing cause.
It seems to me that we Americans are living out de Tocqueville’s observations in a big way these days, and, with the virus stalking, the dangers we bring upon ourselves have become dire threats to many of us.
Several people I enjoy knowing have told me they haven’t gotten the COVID vaccination. Some say they aren’t sure what the long-term effects may be, as if the short term effects don’t include a miserable life-threatening illness. Some say they have good immune systems, they never get the flu, as if the tens of thousands of otherwise healthy people who have died of COVID don’t figure into the equation. Some few trot out anti-vaxer posts they’ve gotten from social media, most of which are, frankly, pure bunk. And almost all these folks end up by saying something about it being a free country and therefore they can do as they please about getting vaccinated.
The USA developed safe, effective anti-COVID vaccines in record time, but, at this point, less than half the people in this country are vaccinated, and a terrible Delta variant is running rampant. It’s infecting people who are fully vaccinated and killing people who aren’t. And the longer this goes on, chances increase that other variants will come along that are even more infectious and deadly. That’s a high price for us to pay for the kind of individualism that doesn’t give a hoot about anything but one’s own sense of things.
Last I heard, Sonoma County is a laudable 78% fully vaccinated. And yet we are experiencing a growing COVID surge that is putting a good number of people in hospitals and others in graves. I think there should be vaccination mandates just like there is an insurance mandate for car owners: No vaccination card, no entry at this tavern, no school for you, no getting on this bus or airplane. But short of all that, I would like to see more of us playing for the benefit of the team, which, in this time and place, means getting vaccinated. Teamwork may be the highest form of individualism right now.
