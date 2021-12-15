Guerneville has a new bookstore that aims to serve the entire River community in a variety of ways. Books and Letters opened this week right next to the Coffee Bazaar just off Main Street on Armstrong Woods Road, a perfect location, one would think. Books and coffee are a good fit. They go together in a comforting way while focusing our attention. Comfort and focus are much needed these days.
In conversation with proprietor Michael Rex, I learned that the “Letters” part of his store’s name is there because Michael desires to keep the good old practice of letter writing alive in our world. To this end, there will be classes in letter writing in the store. People will be able to type out a letter to someone, address it, seal it in an envelope and take it down the street and send it off. Michael feels strongly that letters have lasting value because opening them, unfolding them, and reading them keeps us “in touch” with the ones who send them.
It’s so true. I have letters in a drawer from people dear to me, and, every time I open that drawer, I am touched by them once again. Personal emails are good to get, but not in the same way as letters written on paper. I heartily agree with Michael about that.
Michael says he and his partner were living in San Francisco and had a cabin here above the River for weekends and such. They came to love the area and decided to move here, a story that has been told for many generations in these parts. Michael told me he was a high school drop- out, but ended up getting a degree in English at Cal Berkeley and went on to earn a Master’s in Fine Arts degree and continues with his own writing.
I was taken by the large number of attractive children’s books on display in the front part of the store, many of them opening the way to new experiences and even new languages for young readers. One that caught my eye was “Along Came Three Billy Goats Buenos” by Susan Middleton Elya with wonderful art work by Miguel Ordonez. The story I heard as a kid ends with violence, the big third goat butting the ogre troll off the bridge, whereas this version has the three goats helping the troll get a thorn out of her toe (yes, the troll is female here), and they all end up as friends. Written in verse, the book intersperses Spanish words with English in a fun way. When the second Billy goat crosses the river we get this:
Along came the second goat, Numero Dos,
“Halt!”yelled the troll in her scritch-scratchy voz.
Before the story ends, at least a couple of dozen Spanish words come into play, and there’s a glossary so you can be sure of the ones you don’t know.
Michael is enthusiastic about helping us experience each other’s language and culture. To that end, there will be free weekly English as a Second Language classes (ESL) in his store beginning in January. Also in January, he will sponsor an event in connection with CalFire to educate both children and adults about getting to safety in an emergency. “This will be a community book store,” he stated emphatically.
This coming weekend, at 2 p.m. on both Saturday the 18th and Sunday the 19th, Jim Skiba will read from and host discussion about “The Secret Life of Water Drops,” his series of illustrated stories for both children and adults. Other authors are being lined up for coming presentations.
Books and Letters and the Coffee Bazaar are where Bianco’s Hardware did business when I first came to town. One afternoon, Mat Bianco spent half an hour finding me the right sized bolt that cost all of five cents, and he was a great one for community service back in the day. It looks to me like that fine tradition is still very much alive on those historic premises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.