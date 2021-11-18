This report was in a newsletter from a church congregation where I have preached and pastored some in my retirement years: “Last Sunday’s worship service, our first indoors, went well as far as COVID protocols were concerned, but fellowship time was a bit of a disaster as everyone proceeded to sit close in the hall, remove masks and enjoy the wonderful food and have a good chat.”
These are good-hearted people who have all been fully vaccinated. They all had masks. They are not anti anything when it comes to COVID protocols. Up until recently, church services were over Zoom. Then, for some months, they worshiped outdoors, spreading themselves around the church parking lot. Just a week ago, they had their first indoor service since the COVID shutdown, and they threw caution to the winds at the coffee hour.
Though it’s actually serious business, I had to chuckle about it. These folks were starved for fellowship. They wanted to be together. They wanted to converse face to face. In short, they wanted a closer feeling with each other than the Covid precautions allow. It seems to me this tells us something about ourselves and about why public health officials have a hard time keeping us away from each other.
I think it tells us that humans have a deep seated need to connect. Given the fact that increased closeness increases the risk of infection to some degree, these people, a good many of them in the age group for whom COVID is really dangerous, were quite willing to take greater risk than they had taken in well over a year in order to share food and have a good chat. It’s not exactly risking your life for the fellowship hour, but it could very well be that in a small number of instances. A good face to face chat is worth a lot to us it seems.
That’s why I chuckled. I feel it’s really nice that people are wired this way, and it came powerfully to the fore once again last Sunday after church. In spite of dungeon, fire and storm, and now in the face of an ongoing pandemic, people very much want to get together for coffee, snacks, and conversation.
When I was pastoring churches, I noticed time and again that folks seemed to get more out of being together at the coffee hour after services than they got from my earnestly spoken sermon, which they rarely mentioned at the coffee hour. What they did mention was kids in college, grandkids being born, trips they had taken, the size of the fish they caught, how high the River might get after the storm, aches and pains, golf scores, and a lot of who was doing what where. That kept them at church an hour or so after the service was over. It’s a primary way of keeping the faith, I think, a primary way of being human.
But then the newsletter goes on like this: “The committee decided to set up the hall differently, to announce each week the need to scatter out better, and to have a couple of tables outside on the patio…,” and so forth. These measures, sensible and necessary as they are, fly right in the face of the innate human need for a chatty kind of closeness. It will be interesting to see how things go next Sunday.
There are times, it appears, when even our noble human desire for close and open fellowship must be restrained to protect the health and well being of the entire community. May this little church, and our entire nation, find a way.
