A couple of days ago, I had a tooth extracted. It seemed to go well, but as the Novocain wore off, it began to hurt more and more. The next day it was some better, but the day after that it hurt worse than ever, and it still does. Pills make it easier to bear, but they also leave me a bit groggy. The tooth may still be hurting, but I don’t care much.
I find myself uninterested in what’s going on around me or in the wider world. All I care about is my throbbing tooth. The news that we will have baseball this spring is not all that elating to me right now, and even the war in Ukraine fades into the background. When a tooth is hurting, it’s hard to take interest in much else.
It reminds me of a little story I read decades ago called “Good Friday and a Toothache.” It was written by Halford E. Luccock, a preacher and professor whose columns on the back page of The Christian Century magazine out of Chicago were the most read writings for a large number of us ministers in those days.
Luccock was always giving us tidbits and chuckles, often from the members of a fictional church he called Saint John’s by the Gas Pump. He once wrote that, right after church one Sunday, a lady of that parish said to a fellow worshipper, “Our preacher’s a nice man, but his sermons scratch us where we don’t itch.” Ah yes, how many sermons like that have I preached, I wonder. More than I care to be told about, for sure.
Luccock’s Good Friday story tells of a man in Jerusalem, one Ben Tovit, I believe his name was, who suffered from a terrible toothache on the very day Jesus was crucified in the outskirts of the city. Tovit could tell something was going on. There were crowds and noise and dust in the air around him, but his toothache got all his attention.
And so it is for me as the people of Ukraine continue to get crucified. I know it’s awful. I know they are innocent of anything that could possibly deserve the suffering they endure. I know that trumped up charges and false claims are the phony justifications for this war, but my toothache has first hold of me.
Through the pain pill fog, I begin to think I see similarities between the crucifixion of Jesus and the crucifixion of Ukraine. With horrendous brutality, the Roman Empire crucified hundreds of thousands, one of whom was Jesus, to maintain its power. Now, with horrendous brutality, the Russian Federation crucifies an entire nation for the same reason. I find myself thinking that maintaining an empire always seems to bring about crucifixions of one kind or another. And I go on to think that unless those with power to stop such crucifixions actually find a way to stop them, they will likely go on and on. Bullies who get away with bullying tend to keep on bullying.
But these thoughts don’t get very far. They fade quickly into the blur. I have a toothache, and that’s most of what matters to me. I am aware only that there’s enough pain in life without these useless wars.
