On Halloween 504 years ago, Martin Luther, a Catholic priest and theology professor in Germany, tacked ninety-five theses, that is to say, items for debate, on the door of the Wittenberg Chapel. At least that’s the story often told.
Among these items was the idea that people should be able to pray to God on their own without the clergy being involved, that the Bible could be read in German, not just Latin, and that salvation is by faith alone. But Thesis 86 was likely the troublesome one. It opposed the sale of indulgences in which people gave money to the church to shorten their stay in Purgatory. Luther wrote: "Why does the pope, whose wealth today is greater than the wealth of the richest Crassus (the richest man in Rome), build the basilica of St. Peter with the money of poor believers rather than with his own money?"
But rather than a debate, Luther got a papal call to renounce his ideas, to which he famously said, “I can’t.” Thus the Protestant Reformation began, for better or worse some might say, but it changed the history of the western world as much as anything has.
John Shelby Spong, former Episcopal Bishop of Newark, New Jersey, who spoke to attentive audiences in Sonoma County a number of times in recent years, died on Sept. 20, at age 90. In lively lectures and hard hitting books, he spent much of his life trying to bring what he considered the outdated Christian Church into the modern world. In the spirit of Martin Luther, he promulgated 12 theses for discussion. Though fewer than Luther’s, they are just as challenging to the status quo in Christianity.
Spong proposed that we stop thinking of God as an all-knowing, all-powerful Being in the sky, for instance. There is no place for such a Being in the cosmos as we now understand it, he argued. But, he said, we can talk about our experience of God. “I cannot say who God is, but I can tell you how I believe I experience God, realizing I may be deluded,” is how he put it.
Another thesis challenges the notion that Jesus died for our sins. If God can’t accept us unless his Son suffers on a cross, what kind of God is that? Spong asked. In his first eleven theses, he takes on the cherished doctrines and traditional beliefs of Christian faith, finding them either unbelievable or downright dangerous. Too much Christian believing promotes guilt and other negative feelings that cripple the soul, he said. Little wonder there are those who are not unhappy Bishop Spong has left this world.
Spong’s twelfth thesis is a long one, but the heart of it is this: “Discrimination against any human being on the basis of that which is a “given” is always evil. Any structure either in the secular world or in the institutional church, which diminishes the humanity of any child of God on the basis of race, gender or sexual orientation, must be exposed publicly and vigorously. There can be no reason in the church of tomorrow for excusing or even forgiving such evil.” To those who say this kind of thinking stirs up too much controversy in the church, Spong answers, “The church will die of boredom long before it dies of controversy.”
Whether or not you’re interested in my sense of all this, I’m going to tell you. I’ve come to feel that so long as what we believe or don’t believe results in our affirmation of Spong’s twelfth thesis, or something very much like it, then it’s all right with me. We have to be willing to join with those of all persuasions or no persuasion at all to promote a more just, verdant, and peaceful world. That’s where it’s at, dear friends.
Happy Reformation Day. Happy Halloween.
