Dino the Dinosaur, who presides over the southwest corner of the Pee Wee golf course on Highway 116 just across the bridge from Guerneville, is no longer wearing a mask. For the better part of a year, that wonderful plaster of Paris beast has worn a huge mask over his more or less friendly face. Like many local businesses, our challenging Pee Wee Golf Course with its hazards of plaster fauna — snakes, fish and humans among them — was closed during the months of COVID-19. Throughout this hard time, Dino, with only his beady red eyes showing above his mask, was a constant reminder that we do well to heed the advice of health officials and mask up for the duration.
But now Dino’s face is gloriously uncovered, and we behold his gleaming white cylindrical teeth and the suggestion of a smile his mouth makes as he surveys the passing scene. If we need a sign that we are turning a difficult corner and heading into better times, this surely is it.
Over the past weekend, in fact, the Pee Wee Golf Course had more players than could be seen there in over a year. New neighbor kids were excited to tell me they had played pee wee golf for the first time and had bonked their little heads on Dino’s belly, as so many kids have done trying to play a difficult shot around Dino’s thick legs. And it’s not only kids that bonk their head on Dino. I did it many times as a grown man. It’s not a bad bonk, and Dino seems not to take offense.
Dino represents what’s happening all over town, all over the west county, in fact. People are circulating around again, walking the hillsides, enjoying the trees and the river, strolling the streets of our picturesque villages, dining at our restaurants on the sidewalks or in gardens under arbors. They seem especially happy to be doing these things, as if they’re aware that they had taken the wonders of west county too much for granted before the pandemic took it away from them for a time. Smiles of a deeper kind of appreciation seem to be on many faces. It’s all to the good.
As health officials still point out, it’s clearly true that, in our new-born exuberance, we should not throw caution to the winds. There’s a dangerous coronavirus variant about, and a lot of people still aren’t vaccinated. Our shops and offices that require masks and spacing are doing the right thing for the situation as it stands. But out in the open air, like Dino is, moving about with some concern for each other’s good health and good fortune, we can enjoy many of the earthly blessings that have been denied us this long while.
Let’s enjoy them with grateful hearts, dear friends. And let’s give a cheer for Dino the maskless dinosaur who seems to symbolize this change for the better we’re finally going through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.