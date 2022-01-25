My brother the naturalist lives at 9,000 feet in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. At age 86, he teaches skiing at one of the well known ski runs near his home. And he chops Lord knows how many cords of wood and carries it up a steep flight of stairs to his trusty stove to heat his house through those long high country winters.
He does a lot of other stuff as well, including clearing brush and taking care of his small publishing companies that bring out books on camping, mountain scenery, western U. S. history and Native American lore. He also does a lot of thinking.
Recently his thinking has led him to the question of how present day humans may be able to live in a part of the world where wild forest fires have been a natural occurrence for many thousands of years. That’s right, forest fires happen because the forest needs them to. Preventing them may not be the best approach, and it’s probably impossible anyway, my brother says.
We like to blame PG&E for our fires, and their equipment seems to be the actual starting place for some of them, but, we do well to remember that the Walbridge Fire, which burned through much of Armstrong Woods and was on its way to Guerneville and the rest of western Sonoma County before being stopped, was caused by hundreds of lightning strikes far to the north. There was no preventing that one, and sooner or later lightning will strike again even if PG&E puts all its lines underground and all its equipment in fire safe sheds, which they probably should do. However, the rate increases this entails would cause a lot of weeping and gnashing of teeth in these parts and many others.
Some months ago, such thoughts as these led my brother to send a letter to his Stanford alumni magazine proposing that those who study fires with an eye to limiting their damage to our present way of life consider using what we already have in place to mitigate the threat. That is to say, with water pipes, fire hydrants, and the like up and running, what if, at strategic places along our water systems, outlets were installed that would shoot spray or mist over an entire community when a fire is approaching, a city wide, county wide, sprinkler system so to speak. At the very least this would increase local humidity and neutralize some of the sparks flying around.
I’ve learned not to sneer at ideas that come from my brother. While we were in high school, for instance, rainfall was below normal, and my brother said they should tow icebergs from the glaciers of Alaska into San Francisco bay to provide fresh water to the area.
A few years after that, learned experts were promoting the same idea. I don’t think that idea’s been tried yet, but, unless it rains a lot more than it has lately, the time for trying it may be getting close. The main thing is that it’s a new way of thinking about an old problem. Desalinization is probably a better idea, but that’s hardly being tried, because, I suppose, it’s pretty expensive.
We need new thoughts about water and about fire, and so we need thinkers who will not be stopped from thinking about things that are too expensive. And what is too expensive anyway. What’s the town of Guerneville worth to us, or Sebastopol?
Though my brother admits he doesn’t know the economics of his community spray mist plan, he feels that, since much of the system is already installed, it can’t be overly expensive in comparison with the huge losses we are sustaining year by year as fires obliterate whole neighborhoods and entire towns.
So far, my brother hasn’t had a reply to his letter and has no idea if his thoughts have registered with anyone at Stanford’s Institute for the Environment where wildfires are being studied. He’s not even sure his idea is an original one, and he can think of several reasons why it may not work, the availability of water to produce the mist being a chief concern.
But clearly what we’re doing now isn’t working very well. Clearly forests will burn no matter how elaborate our prevention programs are. Clearly we need new thinking about living with wild fires as best we can. So let’s get thinking.
