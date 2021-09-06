Recently I went into the shop of one of Guerneville’s friendly, upbeat Main Street merchants. “How are you doing?” the shopkeeper said as soon as she saw me.
It’s nice to be recognized in a place of business as soon as you walk in the door even if you’re wearing a mask.
“I’m doing all right,” I answered, “how about you?”
“Fine,” she said.
“You’re always fine,” I said.
“Well, I wasn’t the day before yesterday,” she said. “About two in the afternoon, I shut up the shop and went home. I pulled the drapes, went to bed and laid there and cried for two hours. Now I’m OK again.”
I stopped looking around the shop and looked her way.
“It was just everything,” she said. “Those buildings burning on Main Street, the evacuation in Afghanistan, the storms and floods, the heat, the smoke in the air, all of it at the same time. It was just too much. I needed a mental health break so I took one. I’m glad I did.”
A mental health break from the news. That’s an interesting thought, I thought. Our energetic news outlets, this one included, take pride in keeping us informed about what is happening. They tell us it’s good for us to know what’s going on. So what about a Main Street merchant who shuts down her shop for most of a busy summer season afternoon and goes home and cries because the news, local, national and international, had overwhelmed her?
I had to admit I felt the same way as this shopkeeper felt. The news has been scary, bewildering, and oppressively sad. Our national leaders, it seemed to me, had exhibited the very human tendency of taking the advice they wanted to hear rather than the counsel that best reflected the situation they were dealing with. Both the president and the general said as much. They said they had no idea the Taliban would take over so soon. They must have had advisors telling them this was likely to happen, but they listened to what they wanted to hear, and a good idea became a disaster. As we know from the news, it’s happened before.
Our local disasters, so well reported in SoCoNews, somehow blended into the national and international disasters constantly on TV, and for one shopkeeper and one of her customers, at least, it was too much. I didn’t lie down in the dark and cry, but it seemed like the most sensible thing to do at the time.
So, is the news always good for us? Is knowing what’s going on always helpful? There are psychologists somewhere, I would hope, who can shed light on the matter, but mainly I’m reminded of Jan Guidotti who would not subject herself to discouraging information or violent scenes either in the news or in dramas or fictions, except if it was opera.
I asked her about it one time. I said, “Janet, you won’t look upon violence or mayhem in any form, but there’s a lot of it in opera.”
And she said, “I know, but opera makes something beautiful out of it.”
It worked for her, but, as the news comes on and on, it’s hard for me to see how to make something beautiful out of it any time soon. The news is just there for us to know and feel the way we feel about it. In a situation like this, mental health breaks are in order, it seems to me. And one thing more: It may be that the only thing worse than knowing what’s going on is not knowing.
