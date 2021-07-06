As a teenager in 1943, Lorna Marriott Wise Drake came from the east coast to Guerneville with her family so they could be near her father who was in the Navy and was soon to ship out to the war in the Pacific. So, Lorna was among the river kids who were bused to Analy High in Sebastopol, which, it appears, will soon be the way river kids get to high school once again.
Lorna went on to U.C. Berkeley and got her teaching credential. Newly graduated and newly married to Roscoe Drake, a young member of an old Guerneville family, Lorna applied for a teaching position at Guerneville School. She was told by one of the school board members that he had reservations about hiring her because she was married and might become pregnant. Lorna got the job anyway, but soon she took her talent for teaching, her intelligence and her down-to-earth goodness to the Forestville School where she taught for close to 40 years. Surely it was Guerneville’s loss.
Lorna lived up to her maiden name, she was very wise. I had several conversations with her over the years in which I shared my concerns about something going on in the church or town, and Lorna’s steady reply was always, “Robert, this too shall pass." And she was right every time. She was wise at an early age, and her calm face and quiet smile were beautiful accompaniment to her wisdom as the years rolled on.
Lorna died a few weeks ago at age 94, and there was a gathering in her honor at Monte Rio Community Center. First off, we had a nice lunch as we sat around tables decorated with pearl-like necklaces and flowers, Lorna’s trademarks. Then Rev. Pam Tinnin of the Guerneville Community Church led us in hymns Lorna had requested, the first of which was “I Sing a Song of the Saints of God.” It goes through a long list of those qualified for sainthood, all the way from doctor to queen to someone you might meet on a boat or a train or at tea. The hymn actually names these and several other categories of folks as it affirms how sainthood is open to everyone. It’s the very way Lorna looked upon her friends and neighbors throughout her life.
Lorna was a working member of many organizations, including the County Historical Society, the County Historical Museum, the Russian River Historical Society, several professional organizations, the Redwood Palette Club and the Gourmet Dining Club. She poured herself into every group she was part of, utterly loyal to all her connections and all her friends.
Her interest in history led her to write “Just Before Yesterday,” a history of Sonoma County for young readers. It’s still available at Lark’s Drugs in Guerneville and on Amazon.
Rev. Tinnin pointed out that Lorna had been a member of the Guerneville Community Church for 80 years. Rev. Brian Plaugher, who followed me as pastor of the church, agreed that Lorna had to be among the best parishioners in all of Christendom. She never wavered. She supported every pastor of whatever ilk or way, and among her writings on local history is an article about the beginnings of her church.
This article became crucial to our getting a handle on a question raised by Raymond “Buster” Clar, Guerneville’s late Historian Emeritus. Clar, who was born and raised in Guerneville in the early 20th century, had asked me how it was possible that a small, struggling lumber mill town could support two Protestant churches, one Methodist, one Congregationalist. He had heard that some people broke away from the Methodist Church because the Methodists did not allow the imbibing of whiskey or beer or even wine. Could that really be the reason, Clar wanted to know.
I called John Schubert, our present historian in residence, to see if he knew anything about this. Right off, John asked, “Who are we talking about here? Who were the original trustees of the Community Church?” Lorna Drake, in her careful way, had listed these worthies in her history of the congregation, so I got hold of my copy and read off the names. One after the other, John said, “Why he was no teetotaler. He was well known by the bartenders in those days. I think we’ve filled in one of the blanks, my friend.”
When I told Lorna what we had concluded on the basis of her history of the church, she chuckled a long time and said, “Well, everything has to begin somehow.” Her steady, long-standing loyalty to the church was not shaken in the least. In fact, it just took on an added and amusing dimension.
