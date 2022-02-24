My father lived from 1902 to 1998, all but four years of the twentieth century. Two of his brothers served in the American Expeditionary Force deployed in Europe during the First World War. The war ended as my father was graduating from high school.
Then there was the flu pandemic, which my father and his family lived through without comment, it seems. Then, within a couple of months of his marriage to my mother, the stock market crashed. When I was born a few years later, Dad took a 50% cut in his salary. Far as I know, he didn’t complain, glad to have a job with the J. C. Penney Company.
Not long after that, Hitler invaded Poland, and World War II was on. Then Pearl Harbor and the bloody battles in the Pacific and in Europe. Then the atomic bombs, and the century wasn’t even half over yet. The next ten years or so were the most prosperous time in all of American history. Dad was a store manager by then and doing well.
There was Korea and then Vietnam and the Kennedys were assassinated and Martin Luther King Jr., but still the good times rolled for those who had a foot in the capitalistic door. By the 1990s Dad was fully retired and much impressed with how well his car and his TV worked. Even though there were conflicts and killings in places far and near, it seemed like things, on balance, were getting better and better.
My mother died in 1991, but Dad was able to live all right on his own, enjoying his younger friends from the Rotary Club and visits from the family. On his 96th birthday, Dad won the family pool tournament we played at the retirement home where he lived. He won by banking the eight ball into a side pocket.
He was happy that evening and spoke about all that had happened during his lifetime. “I never thought I would live to see all I’ve seen,” he said. Near the end of the year, his heart trouble took him from us, a good guy if there ever was one.
As the years have come and gone, I’ve often wondered if Dad would have been happy to see the things that happened since he left us. Soon there was 9/11 and our miserable invasion of Iraq in a response predicated on false intelligence.
By 2008, it looked like another Great Depression was on the way, but it was averted by bailing out the perpetrators of the problem, which was probably a good thing, all told. Dad would have liked it that Obama was elected president, but to Trump’s presidency, he would have shuddered. Dad believed in straight talk and honest dealings. He would have seen through Trump right away.
And then the pandemic hit, and our president belittled it and told us to take toxic home remedies for it. Almost a million of us have died from it so far. In the end he instigated an attack on the nation’s capital to prevent the certification of an election he had decisively lost.
And now we have this new war in Europe with our former president, a large block of his political party, and the commentators on at least one news network heaping praises on a murderous dictator who is taking over a neighboring country by force of arms. They are actually standing up for an enemy of America and most of the world. “I never thought I would live to see anything like this,” my dad would say. And that’s what I say too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.