With a large portion of the population still unvaccinated, with emergency rooms filling up with COVID cases, with children getting sick from the virus, with the spread of the Delta variant increasing up and down the state, with ever higher levels of spread taking place here in western Sonoma County, with fully vaccinated people testing positive and unvaccinated people getting sick and dying, we are behaving as if everything is just ducky and we can go about life in whatever way we please.
And last Sunday good old 49er fans packed Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara almost to the brim to watch a pre-season football game. I like the 49ers too, so I watched the game on TV. The Niners show some promise for the season, it seemed to me, but I also noticed that hardly anyone in the stands was wearing a mask even as they yelled and screamed in each other’s faces and stomped about and high-fived and hugged and generally gave whatever virus might be around plenty of openings to get into somebody’s nostrils and cause a lot of trouble. Risking one’s life and wellbeing, not to mention the lives and wellbeing of others, for a football game that doesn’t count is a bit more than is required of the Forty-Niner Faithful, I hope.
Then there was the Giants game. Over 32,000 loyal rooters were in dramatically scenic Oracle Park to watch the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies for the third time in four games. Man, who would have thought the Giants would be so good, the best record in baseball, in fact. It’s a wild and wonderful season, but there again, it seemed to me as I watched from my reclining chair at home, fewer than one in a thousand fans had a mask on, and some of those who did wear masks wore them over their mouths only. Their beautiful noses were fully exposed to the shouting and chanting and fist-bumping going on in those crowded quarters. I guess it may be better to risk life and wellbeing for a game that counts in the standings, but it can’t be much better.
All of which brings us to the schools. From what one can tell, the present virus situation is as dangerous as it was when schools closed last year, and then opened cautiously with online learning. Present conditions may very well be more dangerous for children than they were then. Still, schools are open for classroom teaching, and everybody is upbeat about it. I find myself shuddering a bit when I see pictures of happy youngsters in crowded corridors on their way to class.
I remember school officials using the phrase “in an abundance of caution” to justify the stringent measures they imposed those months ago when the virus was rampant and out of control. From recent reports, the infection rate in western Sonoma County is many times worse than it ever was. One could think that this would bring forth drastic measures to protect our kids and teachers and everyone connected to our schools. What happened to that abundance of caution? Seems to me we have a scarcity of caution right now.
I’m increasingly fond of quoting a professor of mine who said one day years ago, “The main difference between humans and the other animals is that humans don’t learn from their experience.” It’s especially true when it comes to our response to this virus.
