As the old year passed into the new, a number of our notables came to the end of their lives. Former Oakland Raiders coach and often hilarious sports commentator John Madden seemed to get the most press, a lot of it well deserved. After all, a fellow who pays a driver to squire him around the country in a luxuriously equipped motor home because he doesn’t want to fly on airplanes is worth a lot more than a fondly written obituary, that’s for sure.
Betty White’s long career in movies and television was acknowledged in several replays of her roles over seven decades. She came into her own in a big way in her later years, and I am more than willing to heap praise on those in their eighties and nineties who keep producing at a high level. Way to go, Betty.
Bishop Tutu, who was a force in ending apartheid in South Africa, got a fair share of appreciation, it seemed to me, but I believe he deserved more. Like Martin Luther King Jr. in our own land, Tutu put his life on the line and raised his strong voice to lift up the oppressed people of his nation and the world. We need such voices and such lives in each generation. We could use several of them right now.
Then there was E. O. Wilson, biologist and expert on insects, who was called “America’s greatest living scientist.” His passing was duly noted, but he may be the one we should raise up above all others at this stage of the evolution of life on earth.
Wilson’s observations of the workings of ant hills led him to believe that the whole hill is a unified organism in which each individual’s existence depends on the thriving whole, and vice versa. He saw ant hills as instances of culture and society in the world. This led him to integrate history, sociology, poetry and literature into his studies. He even wrote a Pulitzer Prize winning novel in which the main character is an ant hill. It tells of the hill’s rise and fall over twenty years.
Wilson’s term for joining studies in the humanities to scientific effort is “consilience.” His book on the subject, which also won the Pulitzer Prize, proposes that, like the various elements of an ant hill, all knowledge is unified, of a piece.
I wish I had a simple way to express this gigantic idea. Perhaps the words of Guerneville’s late resident Harold Anderson, brother of renowned playwright Maxwell Anderson, might help. Harold was a distinguished gentleman with kindness in his eyes and in his heart. Some 30 years ago, we were discussing the idea of all things being connected somehow, and Harold said, “So, if I pour a bucket of water into the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic rises.” Well, it’s more complicated than that, of course, but that’s the idea, especially when it comes to knowledge, I think. Everything we know influences everything else we know.
Wilson and many others tell us that everything we do on this planet of ours effects everything else and that much of what humans have done has had disastrous effect. Wilson died in fear that we may send the planet and ourselves into ruin, but in the hope that we will continue to learn what we must do to save the world and do it.
I learned just the other day that the young man who lived next door to us and is now in his first year at the University of Northern Arizona in Flagstaff is majoring in environmental sustainability, which was not a subject being studied when I was in school. My hope in a long future for our world rose a notch or two when I heard this. I’m sure this young man will have to deal with E. O. Wilson’s ideas and many others like them before he is through.
