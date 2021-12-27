The shortest day of the year was a dreary Tuesday. It had been dreary for several days and promised to be dreary for several more. At 3:50 that day, I rushed out because I had to get to the bank before it closed and had to get a letter in the mail before it was picked up at 4:30. I accomplished it all without a hitch, because there was hardly anyone in town.
Stores were open, but there were few shoppers. Cars came along, but they were far apart. There was plenty of room to park. It was sprinkling rain on one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and people were sheltering in place. Dire COVID news didn’t help, I’m sure.
I thought of my father, the small town merchant. He ran a department store on Main Street in Watsonville, and if he had been a cursing man, he might have cursed the kind of weather we were having just before Christmas. “Rain keeps the customers away,” he said, “and there’s nothing we can do about it.”
“But don’t they come in when it’s nicer and make up for the rainy day?” I asked him.
“There’s some of that,” he said, “but you never fully make up for a day you lose to the weather.”
If that’s still true, and I think it probably is, West County merchants didn’t have the merriest of Christmases business-wise. Being in business in these parts is always a challenge, and then for the week before Christmas it drizzled and dripped and actually rained at times, and the customers, far as I could tell, stayed away.
The only time I ever saw my father take a drink in the daytime was on a rainy afternoon when our neighbor, who ran a men’s clothing store in town, called Dad at his store and said, “Verne, I’m coming over with a bottle and we’re going to drink to the worst day in the history of haberdashery.” The neighbor said he didn’t even sell a pair of socks that day. Dad said he didn’t do much better. They had their drink, went home and rested up so they could open their stores bright and early the next morning.
They had been through bad days before. They knew the main thing was to keep going somehow until better times come along. They knew better times, do, in fact, come along.
Small town business people seem to be a special breed. Through thick and thin, they do what just they can to keep the doors open, which often amounts to just staying with it through the tough times.
Here along the River, our merchants keep plugging through winter after winter looking forward to the return of the summer people, to the time when the locals are in their gardens, when what needs fixing up around the house gets fixed up, when tourists come looking for places to play and stay. And so the shortest day of the year, that dreary, dark and damp Tuesday we had, is the beginning of a move toward more promising times. That’s the hope many of our local merchants seem to live by, and I admire them for it.
Yes, in western Sonoma County, the winter solstice can be a sign to proprietors that better times could very well be on the way. There’s still the possibility of floods and fires and the presence of this COVID menace, but, even with all that, business people tend to press on hopefully toward a more prosperous future. In fact, we all do well to follow that example. These short, dark days are good for grabbing hold of this kind of faith, for, already, the days are becoming longer and brighter.
Many cultures celebrate the shortest day of the year for this very reason. Though it is not known exactly when Jesus was born, the church leaders of old made no mistake when they designated the very dead of winter as Christmas time.
