I began to write this on Clare Harris’ 101st birthday. He’s lived in or around Guerneville all his life, and his family was a big part of Rio Nido’s glory days and making Johnson’s Beach a great summer gathering place for locals and far flung visitors.
Clare was here when the Markarians took charge of the River Club, that famous watering hole on Main Street in Guerneville. He was here when Harold Smith was running card rooms in these parts. Smith later opened Harold’s Club in Reno, which shows you what can happen if you dream big, I suppose. And Clare was here before our Historian in Residence John Schubert began collecting old newspapers and writing books about the way things were when Clare was a boy.
The day before his birthday I called Clare and asked him his secret for a long and healthy life. He said, “I never worried and I never smoked.”
“Those are two good things not to do no matter how long we live,” I told him. And I thanked him for his many years of providing great places for people to enjoy along the river.
Now I want to add my support to publisher Rollie Atkinson’s recent column where he suggests that wildcats would be a great name for our West County High School mascot. It embraces both the El Molino Lions and the Analy Tigers, and it just so happens it’s the name of the mascot at good old Watsonville Union High School where I played on football, basketball, baseball and golf teams. Go Get ‘Em Wildcats, sink those putts!
Actually there were no cheerleaders on the golf course, but, at the last second of a game, I sank a basketball shot that went almost the length of the floor, and the gym erupted in cheers. Too bad it didn’t count. The referee called a foul on one of the Wildcats while the ball was in the air, disallowed the basket, and gave the opposing player a free shot, which he made. We lost the game by a point and the league championship by a game. I would love to see the West County Wildcats win it all. We spelled it Wildcatz in Watsonville, but what did we know.
Then about six o’clock on Sunday, we took a little outing to the overlook on the cliff above the mouth of the river. The tide was full and there was no wind at all. Calm water extended way upstream. And there were more pelicans than I have ever seen, hundreds of them. They lined the lagoon side by side like sentinels standing guard. But we saw no seals and wondered what happened to them.
Then we noticed circles on top of the water like when trout are feeding just below the surface, but these were huge circles rippling out 50 feet or so. Then we saw seals lunging up out of the water and splashing back down. In places, two or three seals did this at the same time, churning the water something fierce. Then I saw a small shiny fish in a seal’s mouth. Near where a seal was splashing, there would be a lone bird, a gull, I believe. When the bird got active, other birds quickly joined it, and there was a brief flurry around the place where the seal had chomped on a fish as the birds cleaned up the leftovers. The whole pod of seals was fishing there below us in the lagoon. It fascinated us so much we stayed for the sunset — yellow, orange, pink, then purple stretching across the clear sky. By this time the tide had changed and the river was flowing out to sea.
The fishing seals, the turning tide, the colors of the sunset put even 101 years in perspective. They make a full court basketball shot seem all but insignificant. Yes, they help us sense how we are part of something really big.
