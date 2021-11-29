On the day after Thanksgiving, western Sonoma County lost one of its most important, productive and treasured citizens. Sonia Tubridy, our Russian River musician in residence, died after battling her illness for almost a year. There will be no way to replace her.
Well over 40 years ago, Sonia came to Guerneville with her artist husband and raised a large family, all the while giving piano lessons to youngsters far and near, including our two daughters. Early on she formed the River Choir, our community chorus, which included both Gael Reed and Alby Kass, two of the finest voices you will hear anywhere, along with a select group of other happily musical people.
The Choir’s web page tells us this: “The River Choir, established by its director Sonia Tubridy, is a small chamber choir which performs a wide variety of music ranging from Medieval to contemporary classical, with an emphasis on madrigals. Director Sonia Tubridy studied at the Academy of Music in Tel Aviv, Israel. She is the cofounder of the Coffee Concert music series and also directs the Russian River Children's Chorus, and is the head of the Russian River Jewish Community. Sonia works with local theaters, teaches the children's chorus at Monte Rio School and Forestville and is an accomplished accompanist for many local performers.”
Sonia rehearsed the River Choir thoroughly, some might even say relentlessly, and, year by year, presented holiday and seasonal concerts in our several River towns and villages. A number of these were in the Guerneville Community Church on Armstrong Woods Road where the acoustics are especially lively. The price of admission was always minimal, and I never saw anyone turned away for lack of funds.
Beyond the huge contribution Sonia made to our musical wellbeing, we were blessed by her uplifting spirit. She was always encouraging something good in us. Her presence lit up the scene. Her smile was both knowing and benevolent. Though she had little use for nonsense, she laughed easily. She had a strong, pleasant and brilliant mind. She was a gracious leader.
Her most characteristic self may have come forth as she played the accordion in the lively and joyful Jubilee Klezmer Ensemble. Around the sixteenth century, Klezmer music arose in Jewish communities in eastern Europe and developed into a wide ranging and numerous tunes and songs for rituals, parties, dances and great fun, including love songs and lullabies.
Jubilee Klezmer is made up of accordion, clarinet, bass and often a violin or mandolin, plus a Yiddish singer, first Alby Kass and then his son Larry. It makes for a wailing kind of cheerful sound that takes you right along with it. They play the early twentieth century tune "Bei Mir Bistu Shein," which means, I think, “You’re Beautiful to Me,” the one disc jockey Al “Jazzbo” Collins used to sing as “The Bear Missed the Train.” And they play a song about a Jewish congregation that is so taken with its rabbi that it eats the way the rabbi eats, drinks the way the rabbi drinks, dances the way the rabbi dances and even sleeps the way the rabbi sleeps, all this coming forth in snappy Yiddish.
I will remember Sonia in many of her worthy settings and expressions, but most of all I will remember her tapping her foot, nodding her head and smiling from someplace in her soul while playing her accordion with Jubilee Klezmer. To me, Sonia seemed to be most enjoyable herself making music as her friends and neighbors danced and sang and felt the joy of being
together in deep, unfettered, ongoing celebration. Such music has no final note.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.