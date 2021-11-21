This Thanksgiving, I’m grateful for the shots I’ve received over 80 some years and counting. Chances are, if I hadn’t received some of these shots, I would have stopped counting years ago.
I expect I got a diphtheria shot at birth, and this protected me from lung problems, heart failure and perhaps an early death. Infants get a lot more shots now, but, instead of the all those shots, I had measles, mumps, whooping cough, scarlet fever and chicken pox as a kid. This latter one I shared with my brother, and we both stayed home from school for a couple of weeks. Not only that, the police tacked a big red sign on our house that said we were quarantined and anybody who came to the door should quickly flee. It was not a happy time.
When I finally got back to school, I learned the class had taken up subtraction while I was away. The teacher handed out a test with a list of ten problems on it starting at 9 minus 1 down to 1 minus 1. Those minus signs threw me. I’d never seen a minus sign before, only a plus sign. So, thinking the teacher made a mistake, I changed the minus signs to plus signs, an easy thing to do. Then I added 1 to each number on the list. I got 0 on the test and quickly learned the teacher had made no mistake at all. Nowadays, kids get shots to protect against what I was quarantined for and don’t end up getting 0 on tests because they had the chicken pox. I am grateful it is so.
I was a grown man before the polio vaccine was available. Kids I grew up with became paralyzed by that dread disease, one living in an iron lung. Polio was the scourge of childhood in those days, even if you didn’t get it. We were constantly warned about it. Our parents were worried about it. Teachers in school urged us to wash our hands to help prevent polio. That’s a terrible thing for a kid to have in mind while washing hands.
In 1988, Rotary International, supported by local Rotary Clubs all around the world, including the ones in Sebastopol and Guerneville, spearheaded a worldwide effort to eradicate polio everywhere on earth. Since that time, polio cases in the world have decreased by 99.9%, with only 400 confirmed cases in 2014. We can all be thankful for this grand achievement of modern science coupled with good will and generosity.
However, I’ve read that in recent years people have begun to resist inoculation against polio, and more and more children are becoming paralyzed once again. Such a pity that is.
So, I’m not only grateful for the shots I received, I’m grateful for the shots others received. All the diseases mentioned here, and many more, have been prevented from wreaking great havoc among us by large numbers of people simply getting a shot in the arm or the butt, or, in some cases, just sucking on a sugar cube. In a world full of woes, I’m grateful that many woeful diseases are all but eradicated because of inoculations.
Then there are those tetanus shots we’re supposed to get every 10 years. It’s easy to overlook these, but tetanus, what we used to call “lockjaw,” is no picnic. Besides pain and paralysis, it can kill you. And you can get it from a scratch while gardening or from being nicked by a rusty nail. I think I’m due for my tetanus shot, and I’m grateful I can get one. I’ve been nicked by lots of rusty nails.
Yes, this Thanksgiving I’m thankful for these shots. I won’t say anything about COVID shots except that I’m thankful for the three I’ve had and for all the COVID shots in all the arms around the world. I pray there will soon be billions more.
