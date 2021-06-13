I know the Class of ’21 through two graduating seniors, one from high school, one from college. They are both promising young men, and I hope a future full of possibilities opens up to them.
One is a neighbor who just graduated with the last class at El Molino High. That the school is closing is a “too bad thing,” the young man said. He also said that, for him at least, virtual classes were not as conducive to learning as being at school in person. It’s just too hard to keep focused, he said, and then there are foul ups with the online equipment and often delayed feedback. No contact with friends and classmates is a bummer and not helpful to the learning process either, he said.
So it was a different kind of senior year. Summing it all up, this young man said he’s glad to have it behind him. The one bright spot was that, with fewer hours in class, he was able to work longer hours at his job and earn more money for college than he otherwise could have. He will be going out of state to a fine school in the fall, and he looks forward to it.
The other graduating senior is not going to graduate. As the pandemic shut down his college, classes he needed were no longer offered, or, if they were offered online, they filled up before he could get into them. Also, his job with the college ended, but his part of the lease on the house he shared with four other students kept right on obligating him to monthly rent.
This fellow is in music school, which means many classes are face-to-face and exams are performances. Little or none of this could happen, leaving lots of time to worry about dire things like “Will I ever get out of school?” and if so, “Will there be any gigs out there anyway?”
So, he practiced his instrument for hours each day and took an online class in stand-up comedy, which helped him keep going. His comedy routines had to do with his hippie parents and his being born in the back of a Volkswagen bus, which didn’t happen, but it shows you this fellow has something of a far-out imagination.
Finally, band leaders are starting to call him for coming gigs. This helps a lot. Then he has summer school and a heap of units in the fall and maybe he’ll graduate at the end of the semester. College was not what it was supposed to be for this young man, and for many others, I’m sure. It was a slog just to stay there, and much uncertainty remains. The hard part has been to keep going when it seemed there might be no place to go.
As always, I’m sure the Class of ’21 heard a lot of uplifting words at graduation time. All to the good, I suppose. But we do well to give a listen to these young people who’ve had anything but a normal senior year. They can tell us what it’s like to move through adversity and uncertainty and disappointment. They know what it’s like to keep on keepin’ on. First hand, they’ve learned lessons that aren’t always taught in school, and now they’re on their way again. Bless them all.
