With the virus coming after us again, with the Republicans and Democrats still at each other’s throats, with hackers disrupting businesses and agencies, with misinformation about important things everywhere on the internet, with drought and fire threatening from all sides, with the homeless still as homeless as ever, with this knee of mine aching worse than it did yesterday, with all of what’s wrong with the world right now, behold: the Gravensteins are glorious once again.
Like they often do, the Gravenstein trees around our house blossomed beautifully this spring, and the busy buzzing bees seemed to be poking themselves in and out of the blossoms with great enthusiasm, but for a long time it didn’t seem like there would be many apples. Then, as July rolled around, there they were, large gobs of Gravensteins hanging together on slender stems like bunches of grapes.
I was reminded of Lee Strode, a tall, thin, quiet sort of man whose family, over many decades, has grown Gravenstein apples in Guerneville’s Armstrong Valley. One day many years ago, I was complaining to Lee that the Gravenstein trees didn’t have any apples on them, and it was getting close to the Fourth of July. He looked kindly upon me and said, “Don’t worry, Reverend, they’ll show up.” And Lee was right, of course, they showed up in abundance, much like this year.
As usual, it was impossible to thin them properly. But Gravensteins sort of thin themselves. They grow in tight bunches, and, as they grow, they force one another to drop to the ground. Still it leaves a lot apples growing together, and right where they touch is where the worms and rot grow, so thinning is important.
I know this because I had a job thinning apples as a kid. I climbed a three-pronged ladder and stood among the high branches to thin Newtown Pippins. They are big, green and round and really tart, even sour sometimes. They went mostly to bakeries in the city for pies and apple turnovers and such. They are great for pastries so long as lots of sugar is involved.
So this old apple knocker from Watsonville, who doesn’t go up three-pronged ladders any more, tries to get the Gravensteins on the lower branches growing by themselves. Often this means thinning out three or four apples to give one good one a chance. It’s a lot of trouble, but worth it, because Gravensteins are both tart and sweet, complex, as wineries like to say about their wines. And they are coming into their own this very day.
There is no apple pie like a Gravenstein apple pie, no baked apple better than a Gravenstein baked apple, and they are wonderful dried. Little slices of dried Gravensteins are a complex candy you can enjoy all winter long.
I’m hoping that whatever’s left of goodness and good sense in this old world will begin to show up like the Gravensteins did once again this year. We need a really big harvest of goodness and good sense right now.
