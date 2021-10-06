When we settled down along the Russian River, Johnson’s Beach was run by the Johnsons. Summer or winter, we found it a great place to go. With the summer dams creating a kind of gently flowing lake, there was quiet water for kids to splash in and grownups to swim in and boaters to boat in. And in winter time, the river would flow steadily along, and fishermen would wade in and cast their lures into the riffles. Fisher women too, I suppose, but everyone looks pretty much the same standing thigh deep in a river, the water just about to go over the tops of their waders. I can’t recall seeing anyone catch a steelhead there, but I’m sure it happened.
It was also the place where the majestic Pageant of Fire Mountain came forth each year on the weekend after Labor Day. Well, if not exactly majestic, it told a sort of Romeo and Juliette story involving Princess Pale Moon and Prince Fleetfoot who were members of opposing tribes. I was Fleetfoot and dear wife was Pale Moon for a few years, and I stole the show one time by flipping myself out of my canoe right at the moment the narrator told the crowd I was “compelled by a sudden urge” to row upstream to my beloved. When I finally got there, she wouldn’t get into the canoe with me.
However, at the very end of the pageant, the Prophetess (June Bianco) implores the Great Spirit for a sign of peace, and the whole mountain behind Johnson’s Beach lights up red as Fire Chief Jim Neeley and a worthy crew lit flares under the trees of that teeming forest. Thus, the two loves were married, and their two tribes lived in peace for evermore. Before one of the last presentations of the Pageant, we consulted with Native American leaders in our area, asking for criticisms and suggestions. We were told our pageant was too corny to criticize, which was probably so.
Around 1972, Clare Harris and his family took over Johnson’s Beach, and shorty after that the Pageant of Fire Mountain gave way to the Russian River Jazz Festival on the weekend after Labor Day. The jazz greats of all time played there. The first festival featured Dizzy Gillespie, and his bent trumpet trilled the high notes up and down the valley. Another year Dave Brubeck was the headliner. It was hotter than a pistol those days, and somehow I ended up with him in one of the Johnson’s Beach rental cabins. The idea was to keep him cool before it was time for him to go on. So we stripped to our under shirts and laid back on the beds and had a wonderful talk. One thing he said was that in order to reach an audience, you have to make sure to reach one person. “If one person laughs, everybody laughs. If one person claps, everybody claps,” he said. “Audiences are extensions of the person you reach.” I thought that was very wise. Still do.
In 2015, Nick Moore and Dan Poirier bought Johnson’s Beach, and after these years of floods, fires, and pandemic, they’ve put it up for sale. I hear there are buyers at hand, one of which is Sonoma County itself, thinking to make it a County Park. I say all the best to whoever wins the bidding, but I want them to know that many of us have some of our fondest memories tied to that place, and we’ll be watching closely to see what happens.
(1) comment
My first memory of Johnson's Beach was a day trip with my parents and my mother's aunt shortly after gas rationing during WWII ended. After driving up the coast.on Hwy 1 to connect with Hwy 116 and headed inland. While stopping for a late lunch in Guerneville, Mom expressed er enchantment with the area and desire to rent a place for at last a week during the coming summer. My great aunt said she knew someone on Drake Road who could probably help who happened to be in when we found a pay phone nearby. We ended up spending 4 summers(1946-49) renting a cabin on Old Monte Rio Road and our days at Johnson's Beach. Dad could only come on weekends and plus one full week, Mist of our days were spen at Johnson's Beach, except when fog ung in and we headed upriver to Mirabel Park. If that was fogged in too,we returned downriver and visited Armstrong Woodswhere we played Hide & Seekamong the redwoods
Prior to returning to our rented cabin ($14/week) we stopped at Buchanans Ice Cream shop for a doubl scoop cone each before picking up a block of ice to keep our food cold in a rial icebox on the deck oustside the small kitchen.
Some nights we walked a mile to Guernewood park to see free mivies outdoors on the riverside of the highway or to visi he collection of carnival games on the north side of River Road. My sister and I both learned to paddle a canoe at Johnso's Beach getting up the river as far as the summer crossing at Odd Felliws Park Road.
Those memories have stuck with us ever since. Fortunately Ihave been able to revisit them in person nice moving to my home near Sebastopol 28 years ago.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.