It was Friday, Feb. 9, 1968, and the sun was setting in the west. I was about to leave my office at the Community Church in Guerneville when a young couple came to the door. They wanted to get married.
I asked them when they wanted to have their wedding, and they said, “Right now.” I’d not been in the habit of presiding at right now weddings, so I asked them to tell me more.
Turned out they were to have a big wedding at the bride’s home church in Houston, Texas, the next day, but the groom, who was a Navy pilot stationed in Alameda, had been ordered to report for assignment to Vietnam on Monday morning, Feb. 12. A friend’s parents had given them use of a cabin along the Russian River for the weekend, and they wanted to be married before they began their two-day honeymoon.
I called the bride’s pastor in Texas to tell him what was happening and to ask for his blessing. He said he and both families knew all about it. He said he and the families were deeply disappointed by the turn of events, but he was very glad I called to let him know the couple would be married in the church in Guerneville. He gave us his full blessing.
As soon as I hung up the phone, I got a call from Arline at home who said it was time for me to take her to the hospital, the contractions were starting. I asked if she thought she had time to witness a wedding on the way, and she said she thought it would be all right.
So, we went into the church and stood around the thick redwood slab that served as the communion table, and right then, Oscar Birkhofer came in the door. Oscar was often working around the church in his spare time, and he had a hammer and screwdriver in hand in order to get one of the pews to stop wobbling so much. I asked him if he would be a witness at the wedding, and, always ready to be of help, he said, “Sure.”
So we had Oscar in his work clothes, Arline in maternity clothes with her huge belly protruding over the table. I wore my official gown, and the couple, a truly impressive pair, were dressed nicely. The wedding took a few minutes, we signed the license, and offered good wishes all around. The bride and groom went off to their honeymoon, Oscar picked up his tools and began fixing the pew, and Arline and I hurried to the old County Hospital where our daughter Carolyn was born early the next morning.
I’ve often wondered what happened with that couple. I’ve wondered whether the groom made it home to his bride, whether they ever saw each other again. To this day I have no idea what happened to them.
This all came to mind as I saw on television the wedding of a young Ukrainian couple. They, too, were impressive. They stood up to their vows as bombs were starting to fall. No sooner was the wedding over than the groom picked up an old military rifle and said he had to go defend his country. The bride said she would stay in Kyiv and help however she could. Just like before, I’ll likely never know if these two ever see each other again.
Neither one of these couples should have faced the violence, uncertainty, and heartbreak of their wartime weddings. It is hugely discouraging that this still goes on. I can think of nothing else to say about it.
